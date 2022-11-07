More homes were available for buyers in South Sound counties in October, and though pending and closed sales both declined, prices continued to move higher than a year ago in most counties, according to data today from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Looking at the 26-county NWMLS region, median sales prices for single-family homes and condominiums combined rose in all but nine counties. The median sales price hit $595,000, up 3.5 percent from October 2021. But it went down about 9 percent from May, when prices peaked at $660,000, NWMLS said in a news release.
The combined median in Pierce County was $525,000 last month, up 2.9 percent from a year ago. Inventory of homes available for sale hit two months, up from 0.6 months a year ago.
The combined median in Thurston County was $499,950, up 6.4 percent from October 2021. Inventory hit 1.6 months, up from 0.5 months last year.
For all 26 counties combined, inventory rose to 2.2 months, the highest since January 2019.
Two counties in the region saw price declines from a year ago, Grays Harbor and Mason. Grays Harbor’s median sales price for homes and condos combined was $319,250, down 4.7 percent. Mason’s median fell 2.6 percent to $370,000.
Other combined medians were Kitsap County, $510,000, up 1 percent, and Lewis County, $427,000, up 16.2 percent.
In addition to more homes for sale, higher interest rates also were the story last month, NWMLS said.
“Even with more choice on the market than we’ve seen in several years, pending sales fell last month,” Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said in the release. “The cause is almost certainly rising mortgage rates, which rose from 6.65 percent early in the month and ended above 7.1 percent; this is clearly having an impact on buyers.”
Gardner added that many buyers may wait for mortgage rates to stabilize, but said he had “bad news for those buyers who are sitting on the fence waiting for home prices to implode.” He expects regional home values will turn modestly negative in 2023, but he added in the release that “those who hope to pick up a home ‘on the cheap’ are likely in for a long wait.”
In Pierce County, the median sales price of single-family homes, not including condos, was $535,000 in October, up 2.9 percent. The most expensive markets were Fox Island and north Gig Harbor, with median sales prices of almost $1.1 million each.
In Thurston County, the median sales price of single-family homes was $500,000, up 5.3 percent. The most expensive market was Boston Harbor, at $725,000.
Dean Rebhuhn, owner of Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville, said in the release that despite rising interest rates challenging some buyers, pent-up demand continues.
Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest in Tacoma/Gig Harbor, said the current housing supply has returned to a balanced market.
“I said the new normal was 2-to-4 months of supply back two or three years ago,” he said in the release. “We’ve finally reached that point. This is the new normal until interest rates go down.”