Graduates from the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Nov. 8 to showcase their businesses.
The Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood. Attendance is free and guests can RSVP online at the Tacoma Chamber website's events page.
Guests are encouraged to bring coworkers, friends, and family to celebrate the showcasing graduates. More than 100 graduates of the PCBA program are expected to be in attendance as exhibitors, caterers, and guests.
The Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program was established in October 2021. Participants receive six weeks of traditional business training by instructors, trainers, and coaches who reflect BIPOC communities, with classes offered in Korean, Vietnamese, Spanish and English. Business owners and entrepreneurs have access to grant funding to match capital raised for their business (up to $10,000), assist with costs related to commercial rent or lease payments (up to $6,000), and professional services (up to $5,000).
The PCBA is managed in partnership with the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, The Black Collective, Mi Centro, Tacoma Urban League, and Korean Women’s Association. The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce administers the program.