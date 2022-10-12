The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), a marine cargo operating partnership of the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, has announced that 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) volumes in August showed improvement compared with July, with laden imports up 15 percent and laden exports up 19 percent.
Year-to-date volumes remain down compared with the same period of 2022. Vessel delays and omissions due to congestion in other ports continue to negatively impact volumes at the NWSA. Import volumes are also reflecting softening consumer demand for certain commodities.
Total container volume for the month decreased 10.4 percent to 280,436 TEUs, with full imports declining 11.1 percent and full exports declining 9.9 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date volumes declined 6.2 percent to 2,347,740 TEUs, with full imports and exports declining 10.4 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.
NWSA also stated that domestic container volumes inched up 0.8 percent compared with year-to-date August 2021. Alaska volumes increased 1.7 percent, while Hawaii volumes declined 2.7 percent.
In addition, year-to-date August breakbulk cargo volumes grew 34.3 percent for 318,044 metric tons. And auto volumes were 95,108 units, down 17.6 percent over year-to-date August 2021.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
