Prices on single-family homes and condominiums that sold in August rose 2.5% from a year ago in the 26-county region covered by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, marking the first year-over-year increase since January, according to new NWMLS data released today. The median price of $615,000 matched July’s figure.
In Pierce County, the median sales price of homes and condos combined dipped 1.9% from August 2022 to $539,425. In Thurston County, prices rose 6.5% to $522,000.
In other South Sound markets, Kitsap County had a combined median sales price of $558,500, up 2%; Mason County’s median was $425,000, down 2.3%; Lewis County was $400,000, up 0.25%; and Grays Harbor was $349,900, up 6.8%.
New and active listings, and closed and pending sales were down in each market, as they were in most of the Puget Sound region. Inventory of homes available for sale remained below two months for all 26 counties. A balanced market is generally considered four to six months. Inventory was 1.5 months in Pierce County, and 1.4 months in Thurston County.
Brokers and other industry-watchers point to higher mortgage rates for declining sales, according to a NWMLS news release on August figures.
The average interest rate on a 30-year home loan reached 7.23% as of Aug. 24, according to Freddie Mac, the highest rate since 2001, but it dropped to 7.12% for the week ending Sept. 7, NWMLS said.
“Historically, the number of homes for sale slows in August,” Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner said in the release, describing these as “very unique times.”
The number of homes for sale in the tri-county area (King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties) rose in August from previous months, “but inventory levels were still well below pre-pandemic averages, so the market remains tight,” Gardner said. “Interestingly, where sales did occur, prices rose between July and August in King and Pierce counties.”
In the release, Gardner described conditions as “a housing market that still lacks direction.” He believes “it likely won’t find its footing until mortgage rates start to pull back, which I expect to see as we enter the fall months — and assuming the U.S. economy continues to moderate.”
The median sales price of single-family homes only in Pierce County last month was $549,950, down 0.9% from a year ago. The most expensive Pierce County market was Artondale, at almost $1.2 million, up 39.4%, on 12 homes sold in August.
In Thurston County, the median sales price of single-family homes only was $529,950, up 7.4%. Northwest Thurston County had the highest median, at $898,900 million, up 21.3%, on nine sales.
“The market is not to everyone’s liking,” Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest, Tacoma-Gig Harbor, said in the release. “Nearly every market has had large reductions in inventory which is causing lots of unhappiness,” he added, acknowledging the decreases are helping stabilize previously falling prices.
“The simple answer for many is that the market needs more existing home sellers to decide to move sooner rather than later, but the reality is that’s not going to happen anytime soon,” Beeson said, predicting “the market will limp along with low inventory and high rates for the next one or two years.”
Despite persistently low inventory in several counties, broker Dean Rebhuhn, owner of Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville, said in the release that new listings, if properly priced, are attracting multiple offers, often selling for more than the asking price.
NWMLS data shows the sale price to list price ratio averaged 100% or higher for last month’s completed transactions in seven counties: Douglas, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston.