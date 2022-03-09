The Northwest Kidney Centers nonprofit recently began construction on its newest dialysis clinic located in the Panther Lake area of Kent.
The 9,473-square-foot clinic is located on SE 204th St. and is expected to open sometime in spring 2023.
Northwest Kidney Centers was originally founded in Seattle in 1962 and has become one of the largest providers for outpatient dialysis with clinics in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Clallam counties.
“We’re honored to join the Panther Lake community and to extend our high-quality dialysis care to south King County, where there is real need,” said Rebecca Fox, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Kidney Centers, in a release. “More people will gain access to life-sustaining dialysis treatments and the full suite of services we offer to improve the lives of those impacted by kidney disease.”
The clinic, designed by Mahlum Architects, will include 11 dialysis stations and will have the capacity to accommodate about 66 patients three times a week for blood cleansing treatments — which take about four hours each time.
Aldrich + Associates is the general contractor on the project.
For more information, visit the Northwest Kidney Centers webpage.