Northwest Family Business Advisors will be celebrating three family-owned Pacific Northwest businesses at its upcoming Generations of Success event Nov. 9 in Seattle.
The event, which will be held at the Women’s University Club from 8-10 a.m., will honor Pure Foods Fish Market, Taco Time NW, and Quality Sewing & Vacuum. A representative from each business will briefly talk about their entrepreneurial journeys and address questions posed by the audience, a release said.
“We are honored to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of these three outstanding companies,” NWFBA board president Bhaj Townsend said in the release. “They symbolize the best from the many family businesses that contribute to the economic health and vitality of the Pacific Northwest.
NWFBA, a nonprofit association, has advocated for regional family businesses for the last 20 years.
Premier Media publications 425 Business and South Sound Business will serve as the event’s official media sponsors this year.