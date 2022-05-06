The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission has announced that it is seeking nominations through May 10 for the 2022 Historic Preservation Awards, which celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming.
The Outstanding Achievement award categories include:
- Broadening Perspectives (Awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)
- Commercial Renovation
- Community Engagement
- Heritage/Legacy Business
- Innovation in Preservation and Outreach
- Landmark Nomination
- Leadership in Preservation
- Partnerships in Preservation
- Residential Renovation
Nominations can be submitted using Google Forms through the 10th. To submit a nomination, visit here. The virtual awards ceremony and reception will take place via Zoom May 26 from 6-8 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit here or contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.