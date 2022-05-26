In 2021, the Thurston Economic Development Council debuted the Economic Courage Awards, an honor designed to recognize businesses and organizations that had shown a notable amount of tenacity as the pandemic presented them with challenging obstacles.
The council recently announced that the nomination window for the honor has opened for the 2022 edition of the awards. There are five business type categories for which to nominate: agricultural, large, small, nonprofit, and new business.
Last year’s winners were Taylor Shellfish Farms, Sofie’s Scoops, TVW, Serendipity Children’s Center, Morningside, and Olympia Symphony Orchestra.
Specific criteria for eligibility for each category can be found here. If the business you think deserves recognition meets outlined requirements, nominate them here.