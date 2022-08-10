Sixth & Alder, a new luxury apartment building in Tacoma, has sold for $46.2 million in an off-market deal structured by independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews, the firm announced.
The property, formerly owned by 6th & Alder Partners, LLC, is located in the heart of Tacoma’s 6th Avenue District. It's walking distance from Wright Park, Franklin Park, and the University of Puget Sound. Sixth & Alder comprises 111 units and 75,240 net rentable square feet (NRSF). The $614 price per NRSF marks the highest in the history of Pierce County, the firm stated.
The Class A building offers a range of amenities including an on-site dog washing station, EV charging, fitness center, and rooftop putting green.
“The sale of the 6th & Alder apartments demonstrates yet another example of tremendous investor activity in the Tacoma market,” said Kidder Mathews’ senior vice president, Austin Kelley, in a prepared statement. “Tacoma has seen some of the highest year-over-year rent growths in the Puget Sound Region.”
Kelley and Kidder Matthews’ Executive Vice President Ben Norbe represented the buyer.