WorkForce Central is expanding services for job seekers and businesses in Pierce County with a new WorkSource site at South Hill Mall in Puyallup.
The new location, between Golden Corral and MultiCare on the mall’s east side, offers workforce services five days a week and was launched as a pilot to assess whether expanding access to workforce services in the Puyallup community will lead to greater access and impact for job seekers and businesses, according to a news release.
As a pilot, it will operate for one year and then be evaluated to see if public response warrants a permanent location. The expansion is driven by strong demand across Pierce County for the comprehensive workforce services offered through the WorkSource Pierce system, the release said.
“Our goal as a system of 22 workforce service providers is to increase access and remove barriers to education, training, and employment opportunities that are in direct alignment with our mission to build a skilled workforce to support employers and the local economy in Pierce County,” Shellie Willis, senior director of collective impact, said in a statement.
The South Hill Mall WorkSource Office is staffed by service providers in the WorkSource Pierce network, which includes 22 organizations that provide myriad workforce training and resources to the community. There are computer terminals for job seekers to connect with WorkSource system providers, job search, submit résumés, and participate in virtual interviews. There is also space to meet with career coaches, education advisors, and other workforce service providers, according to the release.
Customers can schedule to meet in person or virtually at the location through the scheduling portal on the WorkSource Pierce website. Also, employers can host recruiting and information sessions with additional support from WorkSource’s Business Solutions Team. A variety of services are available each week as partners schedule programs and events in the shared space. The South Hill Mall location will allow WorkSource Pierce to host public hiring and resource events, the release said.