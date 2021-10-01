The Washington State Department of Commerce is launching Oct. 4 a new grant program that aims to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border.
The border has been closed to most travelers since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Working Washington Grants: Border Business Relief Program will focus on customer-facing businesses that have experienced hardship specifically as a result of the COVID border restrictions. Businesses must have reported annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 to the Department of Revenue and be located in Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, Island, Skagit, Whatcom, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, or Pend Oreille counties.
Grants will be up to $50,000 and take into account whether the business has received a previous Working Washington grant.
Click here for additional information. The application portal will be open Oct. 4-18.