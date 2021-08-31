New UW Tacoma Building to Replace Parking Lot Near Brewery Blocks

A parking lot near Tacoma’s Brewery Blocks will be given new life as a University of Washington Tacoma academic building, according to a report by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
The new building will be constructed largely with cross-laminated timber (CLT).
According to the article, the UW Tacoma has filed permits to begin construction on the $43 million academic building known as Milgard Hall. It will have classrooms, offices, labs and collaborative spaces. Construction will begin next month and is expected to be complete by fall 2022.
The structure will include glulam columns and beams, which are similar to CLT, as well as CLT floor decks with concrete topping slabs, the article stated.
Andersen Construction is the general contractor, according to public records, and New York City-based Architecture Research Office is the architect, the article noted.