A groundbreaking event was held earlier today to commemorate the start of construction on Tacoma Trax, a new mixed-use building that will eventually serve as the heart of the developing Tacoma Dome District.
The development, to be five stories high and close to public transit and business/lifestyle offerings, is anticipated to be completed by 2023. According to a press release, it will feature waterfront views, private balconies, 53 secure parking stalls, and an indoor 15,000-square-foot retail space with roll-up garage doors. To reduce traffic congestion, parking demand, and foster sustainability, every Tacoma Trax resident will get an annual regional ORCA transportation pass, the release added.
The groundbreaking event, which began today at 10 a.m., was attended by GIS International Group and DMG Capital Group representatives, the project’s architect, several City officials, and about 50 community stakeholders, per a release.
“We identified this well-positioned site several years ago, so we’re incredibly excited to start construction on what we believe will be a game-changing project for this quickly emerging neighborhood,” said GIS CEO and co-owner and general contractor of Tacoma Trax Eugene Gershman during the event. “Today is the result of a tremendous collaboration between our award-winning project team, the City of Tacoma, Pierce Transit, and many other key stakeholders in Tacoma’s downtown core.”
Other speakers included Tacoma City Councilmember and Pierce Transit Commissioner Kristina Walker, DMG Capital LLC’s Dr. David Myaskovsky, and IHB Architects principal Imad H. Bahbah, AIA.