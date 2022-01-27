A private 5G network would enable the Tacoma Tideflats to accelerate current and future technology innovation and establish global leadership in the maritime industry, according to findings of a study released today.
“The use cases are plentiful,” according to the Tacoma Tideflats 5G Network Feasibility Study’s conclusion. “It is now a matter of taking the next steps to further evaluate and explore the deeper requirements, business value, and priority of the use cases to take advantage of a high-speed network.”
The study, which also lays the foundations for the Tideflats to build and launch a private enterprise 5G network before the end of 2022, was published by Seattle-based Washington Maritime Blue and the Bellevue-based 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) in collaboration with two of the lab’s founding partners, Avanade and Amdocs, which produced the study in partnership with the City of Tacoma, Washington State Department of Commerce, Impact Washington, Business Finland, Tacoma Public Utilities, and Husky Terminal and Stevedoring LLC.
Finland is a leader in smart-port technology and has companies like Nokia that could partner in the local network, and its ambassador to the U.S. expressed interest in working with the port during a visit in September.
Fewer than 10 ports worldwide currently offer the speed, stability, security, and scalability of a private 5G network, according to a news release on the study. The Tacoma Tideflats covers more than 5,000 acres and is the base of port and terminal operations, industrial and manufacturing hubs, and a critical marine ecosystem.
Washington Maritime Blue and the 5G OI Lab are now preparing to further engage with coalition partners to pilot a private 5G network to demonstrate the technology’s potential to constituents in the Tideflats by creating a network proof-of-concept zone and testing a subset of key use cases that benefit a broader group. Building out dense coverage enables early adoption and pilot use cases for partners such as Husky Terminal. It also allows a broader set of stakeholders to see value in the network for their own operations. It additionally will generate vast data sets that could be used to inform shared data solutions, the news release said.
“Husky has been a committed partner throughout the process and is ready to make investments for building out key business use cases that reside on top of a private network recommended in the feasibility study,” Dustin Stoker, president of Husky Terminal and Stevedoring LLC, said in a statement.
The pilot launch of the 5G network is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. It could be operational by end of the year, contingent on funding, Washington Maritime Blue founder and CEO Joshua Berger said in an interview. His organization, though, could get a major financial assist from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), which last month named Washington Maritime Blue as a finalist in EDA’s $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” which is among EDA’s American Rescue Plan programs to boost economic pandemic recovery and rebuild American communities. That program will award up to $100 million to projects EDA names as winners by September.
The Tideflats 5G project is among up to eight projects statewide included in Washington Maritime Blue’s EDA request, for which EDA has already awarded $500,000 to advance planning for Washington Maritime’s projects. Those projects advance large-scale, late-stage technologies to be manufactured in the region; commercialize new midstage innovations; accelerate entrepreneurs and innovators; test and validate multiple new clean energy production and storage technologies; and drive economic and social benefits to communities.
“In the interim, we are going to be creating the structure, going through the permitting process, sort of getting us ready so that when and if — I'll emphasize when just because I'm an optimist — we receive the larger capital dollars from EDA we will be as close to shovel-ready as possible to start spending and building that network immediately,” Berger said.
Washington Maritime Blue is among 60 groups nationally competing for awards up to $100 million.
“We think this feasibility study will help us in our work to fund the network itself, whether it’s this EDA Build Back Better opportunity, or any other opportunity to fund the network,” Berger said. “We certainly think the feasibility study helps us in making that case.”
The 5G network proposes to use existing cell towers and infrastructure, with the substantial cost being for behind-the-scenes radio and computer equipment. The network’s initial proof-of-concept phase will provide large coverage for real-time, edge-computing uses in the Tideflats, with denser coverage in particular zones, at least to start. Coverage density could be expanded over a wider area as companies see the benefits and seek to participate.
“Certainly port and terminal operations are a major driver for the Tideflats, but also advanced manufacturing,” Berger said of many manufacturers across that area. It also would benefit logistics, environmental monitoring and environmental services, emergency services, and other services of interest to the City and University of Washington. The study identified benefits around the themes of orchestration and efficiency, infrastructure modernization, improving safety, and enabling a sustainable future.
“The opportunities are really significant, even with this proof-of-concept with phase one,” Berger said. “As soon as we hit the switch and turn it on, we will be enabling significant opportunity for the first users. . … What we'll be able to enable for the City and the university and their use cases, the (Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator) laboratory, and the ability to attract innovators — we can get that started right away. The capabilities that become possible day one after turning this on are significant in and of themselves, but then what we can start to build together with shared data across the Tideflats will also have really significant impact over time.”
Jim Brisimitzis, founder and general partner of 5G Open Innovation Lab, said in the release, “Technology, and the smart use of it, is essential for our complex ecosystem to meet the demands of today while creating a vital platform of innovation for the future. The use-case-first approach we took with the study will help the Tacoma Tideflats ecosystem with its digital transformation goals today and well into the future. This feasibility study is a visionary playbook the Tideflats ecosystem can now leverage to thoughtfully develop plans and investments. We are proud and excited to have the opportunity to partner with Maritime Blue and our 5G OI Lab partners on this project and look forward to helping make the vision for the Tideflats a reality.”