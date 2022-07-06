Financial technology company SmartAsset has released a study revealing which Washington counties have the highest economic growth.
The study identifies areas in the U.S. with the greatest economic growth by measuring growth in business establishment, GDP, and new building permits by county.
Among Washington state counties, SmartAsset’s study ranked King County first and Snohomish County second in GDP growth.
Pierce County also ranked among the highest in the state as number three in GDP growth and number six in business growth. Thurston and Kitsap counties ranked seventh and eighth in GDP growth, respectively.
To view SmartAsset’s study and see the full rankings, click here.