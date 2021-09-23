New Senior Living Community Opens in Bonney Lake's Tehaleh Community

Wesley Homes, Presbyterian Homes & Services, and Ryan Companies recently unveiled a new senior living community within the community of Tehaleh by Newland in Bonney Lake.
The new Wesley at Tehaleh senior living community includes two buildings: the Lodge and Brownstone. The Lodge contains 18 memory care apartments, 136 independent living apartments, and 42 catered living apartments. The Brownstone offers an additional 32 independent living, condo-style residences.
Amenities include a bistro, chapel, wellness center, fitness room, movie theatre, library, patio, pickleball court, and a bridged pond plus two craft rooms, two club rooms, and two dining rooms. Residents will have views of Mount Rainier to the East and the Olympic Mountain range to the West. The surrounding landscape features tree-lined walking trails, connecting Wesley to the larger Tehaleh development.
The Tehaleh community is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), and Newland, the master developer of the community.