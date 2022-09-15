The Washington State Department of Commerce announced this week $1.4 million in grants enabling local and state government agencies to install solar panels on public buildings statewide.
The 14 awardees were, per the release:
City of Kent: $84,760 to install 65 kW at the Senior Activity Center
City of Medical Lake: $210,867 to install 104 kW at the Wastewater Treatment Plant
King County Solid Waste Division (2 grants):
$64,291 to install 105 kW at Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station
$70,000 to install 97 kW at Bow Lake Transfer Station
Lummi Nation: $98,672 to install 72 kW at Lummi Tribal School
Palouse School District: $188,874 to install 103 kW at Palouse High School
Shoreline School District (3 grants):
$82,500 to install 124 kW at Syre Elementary School
$82,500 to install 145 kW at Shorewood High School
$82,500 to install 150 kW at Shorecrest High School
Silver Lake Water and Sewer District: $75,000 to install 135 kW at the water district headquarters
South Whidbey School District: $177,010 to install 100 kW at South Whidbey Elementary School
Spokane Public Schools: $76,072 to install 68 kW at Linwood Elementary School
Tumwater School District: $88,553 to install 78 kW at Black Hills High School
West Mason Fire: $54,570 to install 35 kW at West Mason Fire District 16
“The Department of Commerce grant provides essential support so we can install the district’s first-ever solar project,” West Mason Fire Chief Matthew N. Welander said in a release. “The fire commissioners are very excited to move into an era of sustainable, earth-friendly energy. We are a small, volunteer fire district, and the savings from this project will allow us to invest more into improving our services to our community.”
Although the application window has closed for the latest funding round, a new program to install solar and energy storage at community buildings is slated to start in the winter.