The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is expected to be begin accepting applications in September for a new Compost Reimbursement Program aimed at encouraging on-farm compost use.
Approximately $1 million will be distributed annually on a first-come, first-served basis. Producers can sign up now to be notified once the application period opens. Applications will be accepted until the funds are spent each fiscal year, which runs from July through June.
The program is open all to all eligible commercial Washington farmers, including those in agriculture, silviculture, aquaculture. Interested parties must first apply to and be approved for the program. This is to help ensure that their business and compost source are eligible for the program.
Once approved, applicants can submit an application to be reimbursed for 50 percent of their expenses, not to exceed $10,000 total per business.