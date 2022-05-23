Brookfield Properties and Visconsi Companies have announced that real estate developer Visconsi has purchased a nine-acre commercial site in Tehaleh with intentions to build a multi-tenant commercial project.
Tehaleh is a 4,700-acre planned community near Bonney Lake and currently home to 8,700 people, two elementary schools, 14 parks, 30 plus miles of trails, and 1,800 acres of open space.
The development, Canyon View Village Center, will be the planned community’s first major multi-tenant development project and will be located on two parcels of land situated on either side of Canyon View Boulevard.
Anchor tenants of the community will be joined by a coffee shop, full-service restaurants, a dental office, daycare, and other retail and services.
Current and prospective tenants will be required to adhere to Tehaleh’s architectural standards, which means that the existing 7-Eleven — an anchor tenant to the community — will be revealing a first-of-its-kind design for this location, a release said.
“We are excited to add to the quality of life in Tehaleh with the opening of Canyon View Village Center,” said Brad Goldberg, vice president of development for Visconsi Companies, in the release. “Tehaleh is so walkable. Soon residents will be able to walk and grab a quart of milk or stop for a Frosty after going to the park on a hot day.”