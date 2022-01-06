WorkForce Central announced in a press release this week a new jobs program, Hire Pierce County: Next Gen, that looks to concurrently give young adults valuable work experience while helping local businesses meet staffing needs.
Interns participating in the program will get $15 an hour for 20 hours a week for up to 16 weeks of work, the release said, adding that the eligible age range is 16-24.
“Pierce County has been strongly committed to workforce development and recovery over the last two years. Meaningful work experience for young adults has a strong impact on chosen career pathways and future success,” Katie Condit, CEO for WorkForce Central, said in the release. “It is especially important for young people facing systemic barriers to employment. Hire Pierce: Next Gen has a dual-pronged positive impact on businesses and young people across Pierce County.”
Funded with a $1 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is born of a partnership between WorkForce Central, Pierce County Economic Development, Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, and other local agencies, the release said.
Employers and employees interested in participating can apply here. About 120 employers are currently engaged with the program, the release said, noting that businesses are intentionally matched with an intern’s location and area of interest.
Nominations will continue to be accepted into the spring.