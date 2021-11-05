The number of new listings of single-family homes and condominiums last month in South Sound counties was largely flat from a year ago, keeping housing inventory tight and prices up, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) figures released Thursday.
The largest gain in closed sales price among single-family homes and condos combined in October was in Grays Harbor, 34.8 percent, to $334,950. The least gain occurred in Lewis County, at 12.2 percent, to $367,500.
Pierce County’s median sales price was up 20 percent, to $510,000; Thurston County’s rose 20.1 percent, to $470,000; and Mason County’s increased 14 percent, to $380,000.
For all 26 NWMLS counties combined, prices rose 15 percent, to a median of $500,000.
Brokers reported solid activity in many of the 26 counties in the NWMLS region even though housing inventory is tight, according to a news release.
“As the weather cools, the housing market intensity heats up for each new listing,” J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, said in the release. “Buyers want to lock in a great interest rate” and he noted that the intensity in the Puget Sound area “is either approaching or already at spring 2021 levels, depending on the local area.” He said buyers will face constrained inventory until March 2022.