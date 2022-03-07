Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) brokers reported a 33 percent increase in new listings in February over January throughout the 26-county system — including a more than 38 percent increase in Pierce County, according to data released today.
But pent-up demand from buyers led to big month-over-month gains in pending sales and more shrinkage in overall supply, NWMLS reported in a news release.
In Pierce County, new listings rose 38.3 percent from January to February, and pending sales rose 21.9 percent, according to NWMLS data.
In Thurston County, new listings rose 38.8 percent from January to February, and pending sales rose 13 percent, the data showed.
Prices continue to trend upward throughout the region. The median price for last month’s closed sales of single-family homes and condominiums combined in the 26-county NWMLS region was $585,000, up 14.3 percent from a year ago.
In Pierce County, the combined median was $526,000, up 15.6 percent from February 2021. For single-family homes only, the median sales price was $535,000, up 15.8 percent. The median for condos was $400,000, up 27 percent.
In Thurston County, the combined median was $498,875, up 18.8 percent from February 2021. For single-family homes only, the median sales price was $499,950, up 18.5 percent. The median for condos was $375,000, up 72.9 percent.
Elsewhere in South Sound, the median sales price for a single-family home in Mason County in February was $380,000, up 11.1 percent from a year ago; Lewis County was $385,000, up 20.4 percent; Grays Harbor County was $353,500, up 24 percent; and Kitsap County was $525,000, up 21.7 percent.
Prices for single-family homes systemwide rose 12.2 percent, to $600,000 last month.
The most expensive market in Pierce County based on median sales price for a single-family home was Fox Island, at $1.53 million. Close behind was Gig Harbor-North, at $1.51 million.
In Thurston County, Boston Harbor had the highest median with $750,000.
Industry analysts believe conditions will probably continue to favor sellers, the release said.
“It seems even homes that wash up on the beach are getting multiple offers,” Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest Realtors, said in the release. “The sound of interest rate increases is ever nearer, and when coupled with the enormous price increases for homes around Puget Sound, the wringing of buyers’ hands will surely be a sad tale of 2022. There’s no relief in sight."