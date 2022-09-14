GIS International Group, DMG Capital Group, and Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties are hosting next Monday, Sept. 19, a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the new mixed-used Madison Plaza building.
The recently finished project, located nearby Kent Station and Showare Arena, is soon welcoming its first residents.
Madison Plaza stretches seven stories and includes 157 market-rate apartments, street-level retail, and other amenities, a release said.
The building also notably has received a Built Green certification from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties. Madison Plaza is now the second multifamily building in Kent to receive the sustainability honor, the release said.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 11:15 a.m. and will feature Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, GIS International Group CEO Eugene Gershman, Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties Interim Executive Director Jerry Hall, and other officials.