Local real estate company Red Dot is launching a $20 million investment drive looking to eventually solve the military housing crisis in Washington.
Extreme scarcity of affordable housing in Washington means arriving military families are facing economic hardship, living in substandard housing or hotel rooms.
Operation: Red Dot seeks to eliminate family stress and allow monthly military housing allowances to convert into immediate investments.
Operation: Red Dot is a rent-to-own program for arriving military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) or Naval Base Kitsap. The program will allow arriving military families to choose properties that the program will then buy and rent out to the family with fixed market rental rates and the option to buy the home within the first five years.
If the family decides to exercise their home purchase in the program, they will pay the original Red Dot home purchase price with the added average cost-of-acquisition fee of 4 percent rolled into the mortgage.
The program also will provide education on home maintenance and debt/credit management.
Red Dot Real Estate is an all-veteran company with $75 million in sales in Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, and southern King counties.
“Our military service members put their lives on the line for this country even as their spouses struggle – often alone – to keep families intact and healthy,” said Red Dot Real Estate founder and Chief Investment Officer James Marszalek in a prepared statement. “I and many of my staff have experienced this housing crisis first-hand. The least we can do as a country is take the pressure off young military families on the home front in a way that can create $85,000-270,000 in family wealth instead of using military housing allowances solely for rent.”
The program is targeted to launch spring of 2022 with plans for future program expansion. Red Dot’s goal is to serve 74 additional military housing markets nationwide.
The program will provide funding partners with a 6-12 percent overall return on program investment.
