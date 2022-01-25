Pack Ventures, a pre-seed and seed venture fund, launched today to invest in founders associated with the University of Washington network, including students, faculty, and alumni on-campus and off.
Pack Ventures, or Pack VC, was established as a 506c fund under SEC regulations and is positioned to attract all kinds of accredited investors, not just the ultra-wealthy, or people with unique access to existing venture funds, according to a news release announcing its launch. It aims to accelerate innovation among the UW community and establish a wealth-generation mechanism for those who are traditionally unable to invest in VC funds, the release said.
Pack VC’s leaders are committed to donating 10 percent of their personal fund returns to UW. Chris Devore, Matt Mcllwain, and Mike Halperin, local leaders in the venture community, envisioned a new way to connect local investors to UW innovators. They worked with the UW Innovation Roundtable, led by François Baneyx of UW’s CoMotion, and recruited experienced investor and UW legacy Ken Horenstein to launch and lead Pack VC.
“Even if you don’t think of yourself as a venture capitalist, you can be with Pack,” Horenstein said in the release.
Pack VC plans an online introduction to the fund on Feb. 17 for accredited investors to learn more about its vision and how to get involved.
“We believe one of the key factors to accelerating the UW’s startup growth is a dedicated pool of risk capital and a network of experienced builders mentoring and guiding the next generation of UW founders, which is exactly what Pack VC represents,” DeVore, managing partner of Founders’ Co-op and longtime UW supporter, said in a statement.
McIlwain, managing director at Madrona Venture Group, noted Madrona’s longtime involvement with UW and belief in its talent. He added that “Pack represents a chance for all members of the UW community to get involved in the innovation ecosystem.”
Horenstein added, “Pack VC complements UW’s proven expertise in supporting spinouts and entrepreneurial students with the work done at CoMotion, The Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship, and dozens of other programs, providing founders access to capital, reigniting their connection to UW, and providing motivation for them to give back both knowledge and capital. We also connect our portfolio companies to experienced entrepreneurs who are committed to contributing their expertise to portfolio companies to grow the world’s next generation of great companies.”
Companies with UW ties have found market success and returned capital to investors. Based on PitchBook data, Pack VC estimates there have been 10 unicorns from the UW network and more than 30 “exit” events with company valuations totaling more than $30 billion over the last decade.
Joining Horenstein in leading Pack VC is Beth Kolko, a venture partner to support investments in health care and life sciences, a UW professor and an entrepreneur who took a company through YCombinator. She has also worked as senior venture partner at Pioneer Fund.
“The startup and venture ecosystem continues to be very homogenous and based on closed networks of capital and knowledge,” Kolko said in the release. “Pack VC offers a solution for entrepreneurs who don’t have deep-pocketed friends and family networks, leveling the venture playing field. We strive to bring Silicon Valley mentorship and investing style to the UW ecosystem, encouraging fast-paced, iterative company building that generates returns. For investors, Pack opens up the venture asset class, which has historically performed well and been a great wealth generator to a much broader community.”
Pack VC is composed of 35-plus founding investors. It’s already making investments in companies across the software, health care, life sciences and hardware sectors. Its goal is to back 25 to 30 founders over the next two to three years in predominantly pre-seed and seed stages. It has supported five founding teams, including Talus.bio, Monod Bio, Jeeva Wireless, a stealth document automation software company, and one stealth health care AI (artificial intelligence) company. The firm’s core investing focus will align with UW’s areas of expertise, including applied AI, enterprise software, marketplace businesses, robotics, edge computing, digital health, and computational and synthetic biology.