Seven South Sound organizations — including the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, the Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board, and South Sound Business — have teamed up to form Healthcare Heroes, an effort to give back to healthcare workers as they work through the pandemic.
Through a new website created by the EDB and the chamber, community members can donate money or meals directly to affiliated hospitals and clinics to support workers. (MultiCare, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and Community Health Care are among those participating.)
Several South Sound cities in support of the effort have proclaimed October as Healthcare Heroes month; these include Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and others. Other organizations participating in the venture are the Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Tacoma Partnership.
For more info, head to the Healthcare Heroes website.