A new state law aimed at stopping the improper disposal of nonflushable products went into effect earlier this month.
The law was passed in 2020, with Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle) as the primary sponsor. Effective July 1, the “Do Not Flush” symbol must be on packaging of disposable wipes products sold in Washington, including baby wipes and cleaning wipes.
Improper disposal of nonflushable products can clog pipes in family homes. In community wastewater systems these products can congeal with fats, oils, and grease to create concrete-like masses known as fatbergs. This can result in sewage spills, contamination of the environment, and infrastructure damage at wastewater facilities.
“Utilities across the country spent an estimated $440 million in a year removing clogs caused by improperly flushed single-use wipes products. Here in Washington state is no exception,” said Judi Gladstone, WASWD executive director, in a statement. “Proper disposal of wipes in the trash can is the easiest way to help our planet and help our community at the same time.”