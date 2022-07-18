The Port of Seattle (POS) Commission has greenlit the ground lease of roughly 20 acres located west of the Des Moines Creek Business Park for a new development that will prioritize local jobs and sustainable development.
“This project adds to the Port’s commitment to an equitable recovery with development that supports jobs and improves habitat,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho in a prepared statement. “The Port uses its property specifically to promote equitable recovery in our communities by helping to limit sprawl, attracting, and retaining local businesses, and preserving jobs within King County. This project will not only have local economic benefits, but it will also play a small role in relieving some of the immense, complex pressures on the global supply chain”
The project, envisioned with the partnership of the City of Des Moines and Panattoni Development Co., will support an estimated 600-plus full-time jobs, and sustainable design elements that protect local wetlands, improve the regional trail system, and replace impacted trees by a 3-for-1 ratio, a release said. The City of Des Moines plans to use its recently adopted urban forest plan (funded by the Port of Seattle) to identify where new trees will be planted under the guidance of the Urban Forest Plan.
The latest section, the Des Moines Creek-West project, adds to the nearly decade-long collaboration with the city, which includes light-industrial logistics and distribution facilities along with the new FAA regional headquarters, most of which was also developed by Panattoni.
In total, the overall developments are expected to bring in more than 4,000 jobs.