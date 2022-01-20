The Washington State Broadband Office confirmed in a Department of Commerce news release this week funding for 13 construction projects designed to foster high-speed internet access for 14 communities. This $145 million in Broadband Infrastructure Acceleration Grants is part of the state’s goal to connect all state residents to broadband infrastructure within the next six years.
Commerce noted that the grants, several of which are aiding South Sound communities, were awarded conditionally. See the full list of recipients here.
“Infrastructure is the foundation for digital equity. From education and healthcare to e-commerce and community services, the daily essentials needed for people and our economy to thrive are increasingly found online,” said Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown in the release. “Washington state’s goal is to ensure all of our residents have access to affordable high-speed internet, as well as the devices, skills and confidence needed to connect with critical resources."
The release said that applicants had requested more than $413 million for 36 different projects. Per Ann Campbell, manager of infrastructure programs for the Washington State Broadband Office, this particular round of funding prioritized areas that were lacking access to reliable (i.e., wireline connection) service at speeds of at least 25 megabits per second (mbps) download and 3 mbps upload (25/3). The projects selected, according to the release, will offer speeds of 1 gigabit per second.
Later this spring, another grant round will award an additional $120 million.