Batteries
It will soon be simpler to safely recycle your dead batteries under a new bill that Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign into law.

Washington currently offers a voluntary program and residents are urged to take batteries to recycling drop-off locations. However, the new bill aims to make it easier to recycle batteries and expand the number of recycling sites. 

Per a recent GeekWire article, the new rules:

  • Require battery producers to participate in the collection of smaller batteries used in consumer electronics by 2027.
  • By 2029, the collection system would expand to include larger batteries.
  • Sets recycling targets of at least 60% for rechargeable batteries and at least 70% for non-rechargeable batteries.
  • Requires producers to pay for public education and outreach.

Batteries can start fires and leak toxic chemicals into the water and soil if they are placed in the trash — realities bringing urgency to the bill's passage. There’s also growing demand for the metals and minerals in batteries, such as lithium and cobalt.

