BaseHubs, a new app aimed at connecting JBLM families and local veterans with local businesses, has officially launched in Pierce County to help drive the region's economy recovery.
BaseHubs is designed exclusively for, and in service of, the military community. According to the company, it uses ID.me as its “velvet rope” to help ensure BaseHubs users are verified members of the military community.
Businesses joining BaseHubs during the launch can receive a 30-day trial to access all of the listing features at no cost. After the trial, subscription fees are $99 per month.
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber members can receive a premium listing at no cost for 30 days, then a discounted price of $70 per month for the following five months. Enter the offer code PIERCECHAM70 at checkout for the discount.