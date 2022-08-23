Amazon has introduced a new grocer to Federal Way shoppers with the recent opening of its Amazon Fresh grocery store, which gives customers the option to skip the checkout line with Just Walk Out shopping technology.
The 38,000-square-foot store is located at 1701 S. Commons in Federal Way and open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. The store features a wide assortment of national brands, 365 by Whole Foods Market organics, and a range of prepared foods made in store every day, a release said. New employees start at $18.30 an hour.
“Amazon may be an international company, but it has not lost touch with its regional roots. I’m excited that Amazon Fresh is opening their newest grocery store in Federal Way, which will create high quality jobs in the Federal Way Downtown area," said King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer in a prepared statement. "The long-term career opportunities offered by Amazon, including comprehensive benefits and help with college tuition, will greatly benefit workers in South King County who take advantage of this significant investment in our community.”
The new location features Just Walk Out technology, which uses a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning that allows customers to move in and out of the store without having to wait in a checkout line. (You can find out more about how it works here.) This technology is also available at the Amazon Fresh at Factoria in Bellevue, which opened in 2021.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
