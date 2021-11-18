Washington-based nonprofit Find Ventures announced today a new program called the Equitable Innovations Accelerator. Backed by the Washington State Department of Commerce, the accelerator aims to “fuel the start-up community at the earliest stage of business development,” as well as make “entrepreneurship for all” a reality for entrepreneurs from historically marginalized and underserved communities, according to a press release.
The accelerator will give 10 technology start-ups $100,000 in non-dilutive philanthropic grants, programming, and access to mentors and programs, the release said.
“Access to first financing rounds is difficult for a brand-new start-up founder, especially if they are Black, Latinx, Indigenous, people of color, women, LGBTQIA+, or non-binary. Accessing start-up funding verges on impossible for those without connections to mentors, investors, talent, and resources,” said Find Ventures co-founder Elizabeth Scallon in the release. “Find Ventures wants to change that paradigm.”
The release noted that the accelerator lines up with the Department of Commerce’s focus and investment on an equitable recovery as economic bounceback from COVID continues. It’s part of Commerce’s Safe Start projects, all of which are financially supported by a U.S. Economic Development Grant.
The accelerator will continue to run through 2022. Programming is supported by the Washington Technology Association. To find out more about the accelerator, attend information events on Dec. 6 or Jan. 14. If you’re ready to apply, head here.