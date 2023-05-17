The National Alliance on Mental Illness Thurston-Mason is opening a new location in Shelton.
The new office, born of a partnership with Faith Lutheran Church, will support the organization's efforts to extend services to those in need of mental-health support, a release said. The organizations will hold a grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 23 at Faith Lutheran Church's Connection Street site.
NAMI looks to enhance mental-health resources and support systems for individuals and families regionwide. This expansion marks a major milestone in providing accessible, compassionate care to the community, the organization said.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Inatai Foundation for their invaluable support, which has made this expansion possible,” said Marilyn Roberts, executive director of NAMI Thurston-Mason, in the release. "Additionally, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Faith Lutheran Church for their kind offer to host our new office. This collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and create a safe, welcoming space for individuals seeking mental health support and education."
The May 23 celebration is open to the public, who are invited to explore the new office space, meet staff members, and learn about the range of available programs and services. Existing services include educational resources, support groups, advocacy initiatives, and community-outreach programs.
Learn more about NAMI Thurston-Mason, its expansion celebration, and the new Faith Lutheran Church location here.