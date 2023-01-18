Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System on Tuesday completed its acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its 26 associated clinics, culminating a deal first contemplated last May and agreed upon last October.
The acquisition gives MultiCare 12 hospitals statewide, from Western Washington to Spokane. Yakima’s 226-bed hospital becomes MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Terms of the deal were not released.
In a news release, MultiCare said it will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement a new electronic health record, improve facilities, and expand services with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade.
“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in the release. “We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area.”
In addition to the hospital, the Yakima health system has primary care and specialty care services that include cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at ‘Ohana Mammography Center; hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge; a level-3 neonatal intensive care unit; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village.
Tammy Buyok, a current MultiCare executive, will serve as interim president of Yakima’s system while a search for a permanent leader occurs.
Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites, and correspondence over the next few months. There should be no disruptions of care, and patients will continue to access services from the providers they know and trust, the release said.
MultiCare — a nonprofit with more than 20,000 employees, providers, and volunteers — adds 2,700 employees with the Yakima acquisition.