Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday.
The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
The transaction, terms of which were not released, is subject to routine regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Memorial will become part of MultiCare in early 2023 and its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Memorial’s transition will be seamless for patients and staff, and there should be no disruptions to care, the news release announcing the deal said.
The deal will help achieve MultiCare and Memorial’s shared goal of retaining and expanding local access to health care and improving the quality of care for Yakima Valley communities, the release said. Under terms of the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs; implement an integrated electronic health record; strengthen the hospital’s role as the health care hub in central Washington; and help provide a sustainable future for Memorial, the release added.
Memorial will join a MultiCare system that today includes 11 hospitals, largely in south Puget Sound, plus one each in West Seattle, Spokane, and Spokane Valley, and hundreds of clinics.
“Our relationship with Memorial began in 2021 when we partnered to expand oncology services in the Yakima Valley region,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in the release. “This agreement is a natural evolution of that partnership and aligns with our organizations’ mutual commitment to keeping the care central Washington communities need in those communities.”
Memorial comprises a 226-bed hospital, primary care practices and specialty care services including cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at ’Ohana Mammography Center; acute hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge; the only level-3 neonatal intensive care unit in central Washington; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village.
“Yakima Valley Memorial has provided quality patient care to the Yakima Valley for 72 years,” Memorial CEO Carole Peet added in the release. “This agreement will strengthen our ability to provide robust primary and specialty care services to this community for decades to come. We are excited to join MultiCare and look forward to what our combined resources will offer the people of the Yakima Valley.”