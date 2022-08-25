MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey.
When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
“We know that residents in Thurston County need access to more emergency care,” Will Callicoat, president of MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, said in a news release. “Emergency departments across the Puget Sound are often at or near capacity. This new facility will give our communities another option when seeking emergency services, often giving patients access to a doctor within 15 minutes.”
MultiCare is partnering with Emerus on the launch of new ERs throughout Puget Sound. Emerus is a Texas-based health care company with experience helping hospitals and health systems operate neighborhood emergency rooms, according to the release.
Lacey will be MultiCare’s fifth neighborhood emergency room. The health system opened emergency rooms in Parkland and Bonney Lake in 2019, South Hill in 2020, and Federal Way in 2021.
Construction of the Lacey facility, which will operate under MultiCare Capital Medical Center’s license, is expected to begin this fall. Anderson Construction is the contractor.