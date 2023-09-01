MultiCare Health Foundation has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Rock the Foundation fundraising event.
Set for Sept. 16, this year’s fundraiser will be held at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown at 6 p.m. Proceeds will help advance MultiCare Health System’s cancer programs and services, including early diagnosis and treatment of the most common cancers, a release said.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Hit Explosion, who will perform dance hits from the ’70s and ’80s.
“Cancer has personally touched many of our lives, whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbor,” said Elliot Stockstad, executive director for the MultiCare Health Foundation, in a press statement. “With the generous support of our community, proceeds from Rock the Foundation will ensure every cancer patient in the South Sound can access the highest quality care, regardless of their financial situation.”
