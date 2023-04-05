MultiCare Health System has established a new five-week (and paid) nursing-assistant training program. An inaugural class of six students is currently training at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Once the students complete training, they will be able to take the state’s certification test and become certified nursing assistants. The nursing assistants will be full-time MultiCare employees and placed at a MultiCare hospital based on need, a release said.
MultiCare is looking to fill up to 200 CNA positions throughout the system. It currently works with nursing assistant programs at Tacoma Community College, Bates Technical College in Tacoma, and Sparrow Healthcare Education in Spokane.
“When we have additional nursing assistants at our hospitals, it allows our registered nurses to spend more time connecting with patients and working at the top of their license,” said Heather Coleman, vice president of clinical practice and professional development at MultiCare, in a prepared statement. “We believe this new program will supplement the other excellent CNA training programs in the region.”
Program participants must have a high school diploma or GED. Previous patient care experience is preferred. Classes will run every eight weeks, with the goal of increasing classes to 30 students. Current MultiCare employees, as well as the public, are eligible to apply if they meet the program requirements.