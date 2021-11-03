MultiCare Health System has announced that it is investing $53.5 million to reward and retain employees as it weathers historic patient volumes and workforce shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past 18 months have been among the most challenging we have faced, both at MultiCare and in our communities,” said Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare, in a press statement. “While these challenging times aren’t over, we believe it’s important to recognize the exceptional work of our team members — our organization’s most valuable asset.”
To acknowledge the contributions its staff has made to care for the community during the pandemic, MultiCare is rolling out to its staff a range of wage and bonus programs. They include:
- A 2.5 percent wage increase for all non-union staff. All non-union employees, including those who are salaried and paid hourly, received the wage increase. (Union staff wages are negotiated separately.)
- Variable retention bonuses — MultiCare is offering retention bonuses to employees in many front-line, difficult-to-fill hospital and clinical positions to support them in their choice to remain with the organization.
- $1,000 appreciation bonuses — MultiCare is giving appreciation bonuses to every employee below the senior vice president level to thank them for their dedication and commitment during the pandemic.
MultiCare noted that it continues to seek new talent and is hiring for 3,700 clinical and non-clinical roles across all facilities in Washington state.