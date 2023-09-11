MultiCare Health System, which has 12 hospitals and more than 22,000 team members, has opened a new adolescent day program at its behavioral health clinic in Burien.
The new partial hospitalization program provides dialectical behavior therapy for youth ages 13-17 who are struggling with depression, dysregulated emotions, and self-harm behaviors, a release said, adding that a team of five behavioral health specialists will serve 12 youths at a time through the six-week program.
DBT works to change a patient’s thought patterns and behaviors, in combination with training, to increase their distress tolerance, emotional regulation, and interpersonal skills. The program also offers parents and guardians the opportunity to learn about DBT and to develop skills to help their adolescent, the release said.
The program aims to fill a gap in behavioral-health services that currently exists between inpatient and outpatient care. It supports adolescents who are transitioning out of inpatient treatment and those in outpatient care who need more focused support.
“Our therapy accepts these patients where they are and recognizes that they can get better and do better in the long run," said Dr. Lucas McIntyre, PHP medical director, in the release.