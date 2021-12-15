The MultiCare Health System announced in a release this week that its Community Partnership Fund awarded some $600,000 to 110 Western Washington organizations focused on health care, children’s needs, food insecurity, and housing and homelessness.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a consistent need in the community for care, services, and resources,” said Lois Bernstein, chief community executive for MultiCare, in a release. “We are proud to partner with organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of those in our community.”
According to the release, the fund supports organizations based in Kitsap, Thurston, King, and Pierce Counties, from the Korean Women’s Association to South Sound Habitat, to the Oasis Youth Center to the Living Well Kent Collaborative.
In the six years since its launch, the fund has given more than $3.6 million. See the entire list of 2021 recipients here.