MultiCare Health System’s Institute for Research & Innovation announced recently that it had been awarded two grants totaling more than $1.4 million for projects seeking to boost diversity and participation in cancer clinical trials. The funds are from the Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Fund’s Inclusion and Diversity in Screening, Diagnosis, and Cancer Clinical Trials grant.
The CARE Fund is a public-private partnership that supports cancer research in Washington, a release from MultiCare said. The organization noted that, as part of its work, the CARE Fund encourages additional investment by requiring private (or other nonstate resources) to match up to $100 million in public funds across a decade.
“We are grateful to the CARE Fund for helping us enrich our understanding of how cancer impacts historically underserved populations in our community,” said Annie Reedy, chief research and education officer at MultiCare, in the release. “This work is long overdue and will build a foundation for broader understanding across the care continuum, helping us build trust and improve care for the communities we serve, and ensuring maximum benefit when we share our learnings with health care systems around the country.”
About $950,000 of the funding will go toward promoting clinical-trial patient diversity, access, and inclusion, with a particular emphasis on increasing cancer-research participation among communities of color, the release noted. Some $475,000 of the grant dollars are going toward a project looking to increase cervical cancer screening among sexual minority women. Work on each project will start in August and continue into July 2025.
Led by principal investigators Chaya Pflugeisen and Deana Williams, a study invoked in the release recently found that increasing racial and ethnic diversity, as well as inclusion, within cancer trials is crucial to making sure everyone benefits equitably as cancer research continues to reach new developments.
“Cancer disproportionately impacts communities of color, yet these groups remain strikingly underrepresented in cancer clinical trials, especially where they are at higher risk such as breast, prostate, colorectal and lung cancers,” said Williams in the release. “In the long term, this study has the potential to provide more representative clinical trial data that may lead to improvements in cancer screenings, treatments and mortality disparities among communities of color.”
A full-scale intervention establishing a foundation to enroll and retain more people of color in cancer trials is in the works, the release said.