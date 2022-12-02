MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded 99 organizations in Western Washington $600,000 to address housing issues, food insecurity, health care, and children’s needs.
Consistent with its mission to partner "for healing and a healthy future," MultiCare Community Partnership Fund has so far given millions of dollars to hundreds of organizations across the state since its inception, a release said.
“Our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future extends well beyond the walls of MultiCare hospitals and clinics,” MultiCare's chief community executive Lois Bernstein said. “It connects us with organizations whose missions improve the lives of those in our community.”
The fund supports organizations in Pierce, King, Thurston, and Kitsap counties providing services and resources aiming to strengthen the overall health and well-being of local communities.
To see this year’s full list of recipients, click here.