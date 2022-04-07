A Tacoma Hiring Fair seeking to connect employers with young people looking for employment opportunities is scheduled for April 13 at People’s Community Center in Tacoma.
Hosted by Tacoma Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, the fair brings together more than 50 regional employers offering entry-level and family-wage work for people ages 15 to 24. Those seeking employment should bring a résumé, if they have one.
The free event will run from 2-5 p.m.
Employers at the hiring fair will include Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools, YMCA, Starbucks, Tacoma Rainiers, Pierce Transit, City of Tacoma, Ice Cream Social, Fred Meyer, Nordstrom, Safeway, Boys and Girls Club of South Puget Sound, and others.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we know that businesses are struggling to find employees, and at the same time that young people are struggling to find opportunities,” said Brady Bekker, Next Move program coordinator at Tacoma Public Schools, in a press statement. “We are excited to bring people together — it’s a win-win for Tacoma.”
Tacoma Public Schools is also offering students an optional free self-directed professional interview certification course. To sign up, email Brady Bekker at bbekker@tacoma.k12.wa.us.