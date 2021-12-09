Comcast announced recently that it had awarded a total of $1 million in grants to more than 100 area small business owners. The grants are part of the company’s Comast RISE program, which provides marketing, capital, and technology support to business owners, according to a release.
In the South Sound, the recipients were Naked Face Cosmetic Spa, Loak Toung Thai, Helen’s Barber Shop, Champion Wine Cellars, the Mule Tavern, Nallayer Studios, and Pho V & V Restaurant. Each grant amounts to $10,000.
The RISE program began last year to assist small business owners of color as they weathered adverse pandemic-related impacts. Since then, RISE has awarded more than $11 million in grants and $50 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, according to the release. Eligibility has now expanded, too: now all women-owned small businesses nationwide can apply for a grant.
By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses are anticipated to be affected by the RISE initiative whether through a grant or resources offered through Comcast Business and Effectv, the release said.
A complete list of the winners can be found here.