Middle of Six — a marketing consultancy with insights into the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industry — has hired Tacoma-based pursuit strategist Grace Takahara.
As a graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, Takahara brings her extensive background in marketing, business development, and branding expertise along with her passion for the A/E/C industry to her new role.
She previously led in-house marketing efforts and pursuit strategy for KMB architects and civil engineering company AHBL, Inc.
With more than six years of experience, Takahara said in a release that she wants to focus on developing winning pursuit strategies and project acquisitions for the Middle of Six team. As a marketing consultant, Takahara approaches each client and project as an opportunity for design, collaboration, creativity, and, above all, an opportunity to create lasting industry partnerships, the release said.