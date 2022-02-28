The Vice President of the Tech for Social Impact Group at Microsoft Philanthropies, Justin Spelhaug, is hoping to clear up some of the bad rap that big tech gets and explain how technology’s role could deliver positive social and economic change.
On March 10, Spelhaug is speaking virtually at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in Parkland for the university’s 16th Dale E. Benson Lecture in Business and Economic History. His talk will conclude the university's two-day virtual Wang Center Symposium event.
“PLU is working to promote vibrant, healthy communities in Parkland, Pierce County, and locations throughout the Northwest,” said Michael Halvorson, Ph.D., the university’s Benson Family Chair in Business and Economic History. “Mr. Spelhaug runs a group at Microsoft that tackles this work on a global scale.”
The event will be free to attend but requires registration in advance. Register through the Wang Symposium webpage here.