Olympia Federal Savings has appointed Merritt Long, who has served in leadership positions with the State of Washington for more than 30 years, to its board of directors.
Long served as past chair of the Liquor Control Board, Washington State Lottery, Human Rights Commission, and State Board for Vocational Education. In addition, he has worked as a consultant for several regional and national companies, and he and his wife, Marsha, started the Learning Seed Foundation, which provides scholarships to students of color who have faced significant challenges.
Long has served on many community boards such as the Evergreen State College, Community Youth Services, TVW, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County. This past year, he published his first book, My View from the Back of the Bus. In the memoir, he recounts growing up as a Black person in Bessemer, Alabama, and the journey to leadership and positive change in state government.
In addition to Long's appointment, Wayne Staley and Kathleen Bauknight were re-elected to three-year terms.