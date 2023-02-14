Senior living development Merrill Gardens at Wright Park is now open in Tacoma’s Stadium District. The project had been in development since 2019.
The seven-story, 133-unit, 169,000-square-foot project is a joint effort between Merrill Gardens and Gig Harbor-based The Rush Cos. and includes studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. A ground-floor retail space also hosts an urgent-care clinic.
Rush will manage the retail section of the property and Merrill Gardens will manage the living space.
“My team and I strive to exceed expectations, which is evident by the daily smiles we generate for our residents and their family members,” Merrill Gardens general manager Fred Wahlgren said in a prepared statement.
Merrill Gardens is based in Seattle and has 10 of its 17 U.S. locations in Washington.